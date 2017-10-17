David Pakko
Body of missing 6-year-old Lynnwood boy found in trash bin

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 12:50 PM

LYNNWOOD

The body of a missing 6-year-old boy was found in a trash bin after an overnight search.

The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that at about 2 a.m. Tuesday, searchers found Dayvid Pakko’s body inside a trash bin at the apartment complex where he lived.

Shari Ireton of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says there’s evidence the boy was the victim of homicide.

Detectives are investigating and a 19-year-old male relative of the boy has been taken into custody. Ireton says the relative not considered to be under arrest and hasn’t been charged.

The search for the boy began Monday. Pakko’s mother said he stayed home from school and another adult was taking care of him.

It’s not clear if that adult was the 19-year-old relative who is now in custody.

