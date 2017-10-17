More Videos

    Benton County Fire District #1 works to put out a brush fire near Benton City.

Local

UPDATE: Firefighters point to possible cause Badger Canyon brush fire

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 17, 2017 12:22 PM

Firefighters have an idea started a brush fire that blackened at least 25 acres along Badger Canyon and sent smoke of Interstate 82.

Benton County Fire District 1 tweeted that the small fire possibly was caused by a residential burn from yesterday that was not completely put out.

The high winds of the day could have stoked it.

Fire officials asked people to check weather conditions, especially wind, before burning on their property.

The fire started at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday near Goose Gap Road south of Kennewick, close to the exit for Dallas Road.

Benton fire districts 1 and 2 contained the flames after about half an hour, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Steep terrain and high winds were keeping firefighters from dousing the last of the fire. No structures were threatened.

