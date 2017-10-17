Tumbleweeds are going to fly in the Tri-Cities

Winds could gust up to 43 mph in the Tri-Cities Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
It has issued a wind advisory for all of the Mid-Columbia from noon to 8 p.m. as a cold front sweeps over the area.
Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible in parts of the region where winds may reach sustained speeds of 35 mph, the weather service warned.
In the Tri-Cities, southeast winds are expected to increase through the day to sustained wind speeds of 21 to 26 mph.
Expect tumbleweeds to blow across roads, along with dust near bare fields.
Breezy weather is forecast to continue through much of the rest of the week, along with intermittent rain.
The chance for rain in the Tri-Cities will be highest Thursday and Saturday, according to the weather service.
Highs should be in the 60s and lows in the 40s most days this week in the Tri-Cities. No freezing weather is forecast through the week.
