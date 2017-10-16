Police saw a Pasco man reach for his pipe. He’s going to prison for 17 years

A federal judge sentenced a Pasco man to 17 years in prison for nearly two pounds of illegal narcotics.
Jorge A. Magana, 39, was arrested last December after Spokane police stopped him for driving with a suspended license.
Officers saw Magana make a suspicious movement toward a passenger in the front seat then, after detaining him, saw drug paraphernalia near the passenger seat.
Later, Spokane officers found cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, along with $3,186 in cash and a pipe for smoking meth.
He eventually pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to sell the drugs.
Magana, who has criminal convictions in Washington and Montana, was under court supervision at the time of his arrest. Officers searched his storage unit and found more meth, heroin and cocaine.
They ultimately seized about 1 1/2 pounds of illicit narcotics, said federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Spokane.
Magana started drinking alcohol at age 10 and now has a severe addiction to cocaine, marijuana and meth, federal prosecutors wrote in a sentencing document. He was expelled from school in the ninth grade for fighting, was charged with his first crime at age 15, is affiliated with a street gang and eventually became a drug dealer.
“His drug addiction has prevented him from becoming a productive member of society and led him to a life of crime,” the document said. “His employment history consists of working 10 months at a local grocery store.”
Magana received a lengthy federal sentence in 2003 for drug trafficking, and quickly resumed the lifestyle after his release from prison, prosecutors wrote.
