UPDATE: 80-year-old hurt in Highway 395 crash

Traffic is slowly returning to normal on Highway 395 north of Pasco after a two-car collision snarled traffic.
Trooper Chris Thorson said that Margaret Ziobro, 80, of Pasco, was pulling out along Crestloch Road to cross the highway and head south.
When Zibro did, she was hit by 20-year-old Joseph Alaniz, who was heading north in a 2008 Nissan Altima.
Alaniz hit Ziobro in the driver’s side wheelwell of her 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio, Thorson said. That reduced the potential seriousness of the accident.
Ziobro was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco with minor injuries.
Alaniz was not hurt.
State troopers cited Ziobro with failure to yield.
