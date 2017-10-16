A Kennewick man died after falling into the Columbia River Tuesday afternoon. He was trying to get his boat back when he went under the water.
A Kennewick man died after falling into the Columbia River Tuesday afternoon. He was trying to get his boat back when he went under the water. File Tri-City Herald
A Kennewick man died after falling into the Columbia River Tuesday afternoon. He was trying to get his boat back when he went under the water. File Tri-City Herald

Local

UPDATE: Authorities identify Kennewick hunter pulled from Columbia River

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 16, 2017 12:56 PM

A Kennewick hunter died after falling into the Columbia River near Sacajewea State Park in Pasco.

Frank Donangelo, 31, had just arrived on Indian Island with a friend shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, the opening day of the duck hunting season.

As they were setting up, the boat they took to reach the island started floating away, and they began chasing it into the river. Donangelo couldn’t catch it and was heading back to shore when he slipped under the water.

Teams from Pasco Fire Department, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia Dive Rescue searched for about 25 minutes before finding him.

He was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, but they failed to revive him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Vets get free flu shots from VA Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic

    Veterans from all over the Tri-Cities get a free flu shot while staying in their cars during a VA Drive-Thru Clinic outside of Richland Federal Building on Friday.

Watch Vets get free flu shots from VA Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic

Watch Vets get free flu shots from VA Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic 0:35

Watch Vets get free flu shots from VA Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic
Benton County Fire District 2 rolls out to help with California fires 0:19

Benton County Fire District 2 rolls out to help with California fires
Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:52

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?

View More Video