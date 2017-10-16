UPDATE: Authorities identify Kennewick hunter pulled from Columbia River

A Kennewick hunter died after falling into the Columbia River near Sacajewea State Park in Pasco.
Frank Donangelo, 31, had just arrived on Indian Island with a friend shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, the opening day of the duck hunting season.
As they were setting up, the boat they took to reach the island started floating away, and they began chasing it into the river. Donangelo couldn’t catch it and was heading back to shore when he slipped under the water.
Teams from Pasco Fire Department, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia Dive Rescue searched for about 25 minutes before finding him.
He was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, but they failed to revive him.
