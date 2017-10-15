Jacob Ostrom hoists a fall chinook salmon he caught in the King of the Reach Live Capture Derby in 2014.
Volunteer to fish the Hanford Reach, improve chinook stock

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

October 15, 2017 4:55 PM

Officials are looking for 200 volunteers to fish the Hanford Reach of the Columbia River for wild chinook that will be used for broodstock at the Priest Rapids Hatchery.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, with Grant PUD and the Coastal Conservation Association Tri-Cities Chapter, will hold a live-capture derby Oct. 27-29.

The agency’s goal is to collect 700 wild fall chinook that that can be taken from the Vernita boat launch and the White Bluffs (Wahluke) ferry landing to the Priest Rapids Hatchery.

The salmon will be used to increase the fry production at the hatchery with at least one parent of wild origin, with fish reared and released. It improves the genetic fitness of hatchery salmon and reduces the impact on naturally spawning salmon in the river.

The event is held as the King of the Reach derby to increase participation by offering prizes. Prizes are awarded for the most live salmon turned in per boat per day and for the entire event, plus additional prizes will be awarded at random.

Cost to participate for one to three days is $25, with youth 17 and younger charged $15.

For more information, including how to register, go to bit.ly/2017KingoftheReach.

