Chrystal ‘Chris’ A. Roaden

October 15, 2017 4:52 PM

Chrystal “Chris” A. Roaden, 56, of Pasco, died Oct. 13 in Pasco.

She was born in Hermiston, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1974.

She was a retired paraeducator for Burbank schools.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

