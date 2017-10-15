Chrystal “Chris” A. Roaden, 56, of Pasco, died Oct. 13 in Pasco.
She was born in Hermiston, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1974.
She was a retired paraeducator for Burbank schools.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
