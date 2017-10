Families walk through Blackout, a main haunt attraction, during Kids Day at the Benton County Scaregrounds on Saturday at the fairgrounds in Kennewick. The next Kids Day is Oct. 28. Tickets are $7 at the gate. Benton County Scaregrounds run every Thursday through Saturday through Halloween, as well as Oct. 25 and 31. Hours are 7 to 11 p.m., with Wednesday and Thursday closing at 10 p.m. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald