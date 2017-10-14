Pasco theater rolls out the red carpet to spotlight homelessness in the Tri-Cities

A walk down the red carpet could bring movie goes a little closer to people on unsteady ground.
Pasco’s Union Gospel Mission and Bethel Church teamed up to host a sneak peek of Same Kind of Different as Me at the Fairchild Cinemas in Pasco at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets to the red-carpet event will cost $12.
The Paramount Pictures and Pure Flix film is based on a book of the same name, and tells the story of Ron Hall, an international art dealer, who volunteers at a Texas shelter to save his troubled marriage. During his time volunteering, Hall befriends Denver Moore, a homeless ex-con.
Hall, who met Moore after cheating on his wife, said the friendship saved him from himself, according to a Dallas News article.
“Same Kind of Different as Me is raw, real and emotionally compelling,” said John Ashmen, president of the Association of Gospel Missions. “This movie has the potential to engage millions of Americans in building real-life relationships with people in member missions, who are different, but really the same.”
Hall asked for homeless shelters around the country to be able to use the movie to raise awareness of homelessness throughout the country, said Chariss Warner, the mission’s director of ministries.
As many as 1,600 people are homeless in the Tri-Cities on any given night, and the mission is hoping this movie will help people recognize the problem and convince them to volunteer their time or money, Warner said.
“We’re just going to let the movie do the talking,” she said. “We believe that there are people in the Tri-Cities that genuinely care, and we’re asking them to put their fear aside.”
Chariss Warner, Ministries Director
The mission is in the process of building a new men’s shelter, and the event will allow them to showcase the new facility along with their move to incorporate case management, Executive Director Andrew Porter said.
Presently, the women and children’s shelter residents meet regularly with case managers. They work together to help them find a place to live and work.
“This will allow us to come alongside the local community so that we can prevent becoming another location for tent cities,” he said. “We are desiring partners that want to walk with us in helping these men, women and children know they are not alone as they rebuild their lives.”
If people miss the red-carpet treatment Wednesday, they can still catch the movie for the next two weeks.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
