4 Tri-City restaurants fail initial health inspection, 7 others get perfect scores

Four Tri-City eateries needed a second inspection after failing their initial health checks.
The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team called on 14 retail food establishments during the week that ended Sept. 29.
Four warranted follow-up inspections while seven earned perfect scores for cleanliness and food handling.
The the team regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed establishments and rates them on a 418-point scale for sanitation, safety and other considerations. Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are scheduled for additional visits.
Past reports can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to the Benton-Franklin Health District, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
La Palma Grocery & Deli (Deli), 2020 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Sept. 26, routine (80 red, 0 blue), Sept. 27, first follow-up (75 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, thermometer not being used. Follow-up: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, no paper towels at hand sink, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper reheating procedures, improper cold holding, thermometer not being used.
Loncheria Guanajuato (Mobile), Food Truck Friday, Pasco, Sept. 29, routine (95 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage, improper reheating procedures, unapproved procedures.
Rex’s Top Shelf Catering (Mobile), Food Truck Friday, Pasco, Sept. 29, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 28, routine (75 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
DQ Meadow Ridge Grill & Chill, 91 Gage Blvd., Richland, Sept. 28, first follow-up to June 6 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
El Oasis, 1315 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Sept. 26, routine (10 red, 2 blue)
Ellen Ochoa Middle School, 1801 E. Sheppard St., Pasco, Sept. 26, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Kootenai Cafe, 76 Power Plant Loop, Richland, Sept. 28, first follow-up to Sept. 20 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
La Palma Grocery & Deli (Store), 2020 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Sept. 26, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Marie Curie Stem Elementary School, 715 N. California, Pasco, Sept. 28, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Maverik Inc., 5505 Road 68, Pasco, Sept. 21, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Papa Kiki’s BBQ dba T&C Events (Caterer), Ye Merrie Greenwood Faire, Kennewick, Sept. 23, first follow-up to Aug. 1 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
T/C Commissary Kitchen, 104 S. Tacoma, Pasco, Sept. 28, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Venizia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 29, first follow-up to Sept. 28 (0 red, 0 blue)
