Mid-Columbia agendas for Oct. 16-19

Tri-City Herald

October 15, 2017 4:07 PM

Monday

Kennewick Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth: Hearing on proposed rezone 0.61 acres at 1328 S. Washington St. to residential medium.

Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: Public hearing on the D&D Annexation Area, and approve Central Business District zoning regulations, a chronic nuisance ordinance amendment, improvements to the dog license program and a code amendment regarding false dormers and flat roofs.

Kiona-Benton City School Board, 7 p.m., 1105 Dale Ave.: Social media policy, Love and Logic, handbook discussion

Finley School Board, 7 p.m., 224606 E. Game Farm Rd.: Student and school success action plans, adding at large position to February ballot and budget status report

Tuesday

Franklin PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 1411 W. Clark St., Pasco: Presentation and discussion on strategic planning.

Benton County Commissioners, 9 a.m., county courthouse, 620 Market St., Prosser: Switzler Reservoir proposal, contract with road department employees (consent calendar)

West Richland City Council, 7 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen St.: 2017-18 budget, executive session for potential litigation.

Richland City Council pre-meeting, 7 p.m., annex, 975 George Washington Way: Preview meeting agenda.

Richland City Council regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., council chambers, 505 Swift Blvd.: Creation of urban recreation zone for Columbia Point South, Critical Areas Ordinance amendment, hearing on proposed revenue sources including property taxes.

Kennewick City Council, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth: Regular meeting, agenda not available.

Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St., Kennewick: Workshop on project racking.

Wednesday

Benton-Franklin Health District, 1:30 p.m., 7102 W. Okanogan Place: Partnership with Benton County Conservation District, syringe exchange discussion.

Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., county courthouse, 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: Agenda not available.

Thursday

Tri-City Regional Hotel-Motel Commission, 9 a.m., 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick: Reports.

Richland Police Pension Board, 8:15 a.m., conference room, 975 George Washington Way: September financial statements, request for hearing aids.

Pasco Planning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: Public hearings on a special permit to replace Stevens Middle School, and the future locations of an elementary school, a middle school, and a beauty school.

