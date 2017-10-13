Keep more steelhead caught on some Eastern Washington rivers starting Sunday

The daily limit for hatchery steelhead will increase to two on several tributaries of the Snake and Columbia rivers.
The new limit takes effect Sunday on the Grand Ronde, Tucannon, Walla Walla and Touchet rivers, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
However, steelhead may not be retained if they are caught from the mouth of the Snake River near the Tri-Cities to the Washington-Idaho state line at Clarkston. That stretch of the river is catch and release only because of low returns of B-run steelhead.
A-run steelhead, which are usually smaller than 28 inches and start showing up in June, have returned in adequate numbers to increase the catch limits on some tributaries, said Chris Donley, eastern region fish program manager for Fish and Wildlife.
But larger B-run steelhead are returning at rates the state called “exceptionally low.” The few that are returning are in the Snake River, but not in the tributaries where anglers may retain hatchery steelhead.
“These measures will help ensure that sufficient numbers of wild and hatchery fish return to their natal streams,” Donley said. “But we’ll continue to monitor the steelhead run over the coming months, and either curtail the harvest of steelhead if needed, or provide more harvest opportunity if possible.”
Comments