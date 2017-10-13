Local

Starting Sunday, state troopers will be watching you

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

October 13, 2017 7:09 PM

Washington State Patrol troopers will be paying extra attention to unsafe driving, including big rigs, starting Sunday.

The week-long emphasis, titled “Operation Safe Driver Week,” will target cars and commercial trucks, said Capt. Monica Alexander.

Troopers are paying extra attention to:

  • Speeding
  • Distracted driving
  • Aggressive driving
  • Failing to wear a seatbelt
  • Traveling too close
  • Improper lane changes
  • Failing to obey traffic lights and signs

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance said about 4,000 people died nationwide in 2015 in large truck crashes, most caused by unsafe driving.

State traffic data shows there were 48 fatal wrecks and 96 serious injury collisions involving trucks weighing more than 10,000 pounds. Fifty-one people died and 118 were hurt.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405

