Kadlec goes for ‘music as medicine’ with new pediatric program

Kadlec Regional Medical Center took up a new “music as medicine” program Friday for its pediatric patients.
The MyMusicRx program has carts loaded with teaching instruments, music games and app-stuffed iPads that trained volunteers wheel to the bedsides of sick children.
The volunteers offer the melodic fun at the medical center, as well as at the off-site Healthplex for kids, their siblings, families and staff. The program also is online at mymusicrx.org.
Northwest Mutual in Kennewick donated $15,000 and Kadlec added another $5,000 to bring the program to the hospital.
“Part of Kadlec’s Planetree culture of patient-centered care includes helping our patients heal in a home-like environment,” said Reza Kaleel, Kadlec chief administrative officer.
“We have had volunteers sharing their musical talents with our patients for years, but bringing the MyMusicRx program to our youngest patients helps ease their way during their stay in the hospital.”
The program comes from the Portland-based Children’s Cancer Center. Kadlec is the first regional-sized hospital to try it out.
“MyMusicRx is honored to partner with such a respected hospital facility as Kadlec Regional Medical Center to deliver bedside and digital music experiences to children of all ages and diagnoses in the Tri-Cities,” said Regina Ellis, founder and chief joy officer of the Children’s Cancer Association.
“As experts in delivering music medicine for the last 22 years, we know that customized music has the power to transform a moment and to deliver joy, comfort and healing when it’s needed most.”
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405
Comments