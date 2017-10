More Videos 0:19 Benton County Fire District 2 rolls out to help with California fires Pause 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:33 Body discovered in field, Kennewick Police investigating 1:22 Deadly wildfires devastate areas of California killing at least 10 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 5:13 Nurse arrested after refusing to allow cop take blood from unconscious patient 1:11 Kamiakin soccer lays out season goals after 10-0 start 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 1:00 Kamiakin soccer tops Richland 1-0 to remain unbeaten Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch Vets get free flu shots from VA Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Veterans from all over the Tri-Cities get a free flu shot while staying in their cars during a VA Drive-Thru Clinic outside of Richland Federal Building on Friday. Veterans from all over the Tri-Cities get a free flu shot while staying in their cars during a VA Drive-Thru Clinic outside of Richland Federal Building on Friday.

