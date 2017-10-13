Local

Contracting seminar offered Nov. 16 in Richland

Tri-City Herald

October 13, 2017 4:30 PM

The Columbia Basin chapter of the National Contract Management Association is holding an educational seminar from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Red Lion Hotel in Richland.

The course is designed for new and experienced contracting professionals. Participants will earn seven hours of continuing education credit. The seminar is $185 for NCMA members and $285 for non-members who register by Oct. 20. Costs increase to $200 and $300 after Oct. 20. To register, visit ncmacolumbiabasin.com. For more information, contact Brianna Yi at 509-371-7742 or brianna.yi@pnnl.gov.

