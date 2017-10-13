ABLE Savings Plan class planned for Nov. 7

The Arc of Tri-Cities and Parent to Parent is offering a workshop on the Washington ABLE Savings Plan from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Arc, 1455 SE Fowler St., Richland.
ABLE accounts allow people with disabilities and their families to save for future expenses without losing their state and federal benefits.
Chris Gagnon, from the Washington State Department of Commerce Disability Workgroup, will be presenting information and answering questions.
The workshop is free. RSVP by calling 509-783-1131 or emailing p2p@arcoftricities.com.
