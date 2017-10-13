Fathers grab your daughters and dance the night away Oct. 21 in Pasco

A special dance is organized Oct. 21 in Pasco for Tri-City girls and their dad or father figure.
The “Sweetest Daddy/Daughter Prom” will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pasco City Hall activity center, 525 N. Third Ave.
It is open to girls ages 5-13, and their dad, stepdad, grandfather, adult brother, uncle or guardian.
DJ Ralphy Ray will spin the tunes, door prizes will be announced, and each girl will receive a friendship bracelet, goody bag and a professional photo taken by Dorian Studio to commemorate the evening.
“Attending the Daddy/Daughter Prom is something my girls look forward to every year. They love the dancing and quality time with their dad,” said Brent Kubalek, Pasco’s recreation services manager. “… They feel comfortable dancing and interacting because all the girls are near their same age.”
Early registration ends Sunday, Oct. 15. The discounted fee is $22 per couple for Pasco residents and $28 for non-residents. Each additional girl is $8 for residents and $10 for non-residents.
If you miss that deadline, people still can register at an increased rate until Oct. 19. No registrations at the door.
Registration available online at pascoparksandrec.com. More information at 509-545-3456.
