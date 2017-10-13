The Tri-Cities is under a freeze warning, as temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 28 degrees early Oct. 7 as skies clear.
The Tri-Cities is under a freeze warning, as temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 28 degrees early Oct. 7 as skies clear. File Tri-City Herald
The Tri-Cities is under a freeze warning, as temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 28 degrees early Oct. 7 as skies clear. File Tri-City Herald

Local

Brrrr. Tri-City temperature could drop into the 20s

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

October 13, 2017 11:35 AM

Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 28 degrees in the Tri-Cities early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for much of the Mid-Columbia from 1 to 9 a.m. Saturday.

A cold air mass is sitting over the region, with temperatures expected to drop lower as skies clear and winds diminish early Saturday morning, according to the weather service.

The low at the airport in Pasco is forecast at 30 degrees early in the morning, and the low at the Richland airport is forecast at 28 degrees.

The weather is expected to be cold enough to kill sensitive crops and other vegetation, according to the weather service.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Benton County Fire District 2 rolls out to help with California fires

    Video shot by Capt. Adrian Kallio shows engines and support vehicles readying to join a Southeast Washington team to California.

Benton County Fire District 2 rolls out to help with California fires

Benton County Fire District 2 rolls out to help with California fires 0:19

Benton County Fire District 2 rolls out to help with California fires
Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:52

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?
Hanford grad Dayla Hathaway on becoming a Sea Gal 0:34

Hanford grad Dayla Hathaway on becoming a Sea Gal

View More Video