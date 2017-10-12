MDA Muscle Walk is Saturday at Columbia Point Marina

The Muscular Dystrophy Association will hold its 2017 MDA Muscle Walk of Tri-Cities on Saturday at Columbia Point Marina Park in Richland.
The association serves children and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases. More than 140 Muscle Walk events are taking place throughout the U.S. this year to raise money to support research and families.
The 2016 Muscle Walk raised $7.2 million across all events, and it’s raised more than $40 million since it began in 2011.
The Tri-Cities event begins at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, and includes a full day of activities. The Richland Fire Department will display a fire engine and there will be a photo booth, crazy hair styles courtesy Paul Mitchell, a temporary tattoo station and taco-style barbecue.
Call 509-325-3747 or email musclewalkmda.org/tricities for information.
