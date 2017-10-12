911 call forced Richland firefighters to abandon their groceries. Good Samaritan stepped in.

Richland fire crews turned to social media for help finding someone this week.
It wasn’t a suspect or lost child. They were looking for a Good Samaritan.
Wednesday, some Richland firefighters were shopping at Safeway along George Washington Way and were just about to pay for their groceries when they were called to an emergency.
It’s not uncommon. And store clerks normally put the food back in a cooler and wait for the emergency crews to return.
This week when the first responders returned to Safeway, they discovered that another shopper in line with them had paid for everything. Her note on their paper bag said: “Paid with Love.”
Officials wanted to thank the woman and invite her and her family to dinner with them.
They asked on Facebook for the public’s help identifying her.
The post said they wanted to tell her the “random act of kindness brightened our day, and at the very least we just wanted to share some positivity.”
And if she wants to stay anonymous?
“We certainly respect and appreciate that,” said fire officials. “If you know who this person is, please let her know we would love to thank her in person, if that’s something she would like to do.”
