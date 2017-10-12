Yakima River access project coming along near West Richland bridge

Workers from Inland Asphalt in Richland pave the new 52-space parking lot Thurdsay on the West Richland side of the Van Giesen Street bridge near the Yakima River. The work is part of the Yakima River Gateway project, which is designed to give people better access to the river. A restroom, flood wall, lighted walkway under the bridge, overlook and paved trail are part ot the $2.1 million project. Grants through the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office will cover about $1.7 million of developing the 1,200 feet of shoreline. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald