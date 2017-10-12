Rain brings collisions to Tri-City roads. Slow down on your evening commute.

Rain has arrived in the Tri-Cities, and the Washington State Patrol points out that something else has arrived too.
Car collisions. Six of them by 1:30 p.m. today, the state patrol reported.
The moisture has been just heavy enough to bring up the surface oil on the roads, said Trooper Chris Thorson.
The Corvette accident on Highway 240 this morning was the worst injury accident in the Tri-Cities. Others included spinouts and minor-injury, two-car accidents.
The trooper said such accidents involve people following too closely for conditions or just driving too fast.
“They’re an avoidable situation,” Thorson said. “You won’t hear troopers say they’re accidents.”
One involved a woman following a truck along Interstate 182 in Pasco, Thorson said. She couldn’t stop in time on the wet pavement and hit the back of the truck.
Another was a white Chevy pickup in the double-helix roundabouts of Highway 240. The truck didn’t make it out of the first one before spinning out off to the side of the road.
“Drivers need to be cautious when it’s raining enough to get the pavement wet,” Thorson said. “We haven’t even got to the evening commute yet.”
Comments