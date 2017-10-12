Local

He arranged online to meet a woman in Kennewick. He ended up getting robbed

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

October 12, 2017 12:53 PM

Kennewick police Thursday said they helped right an online meeting supposedly gone wrong.

Officers arrested Alyson R. Hill, 19, on suspicion of robbery after a man reported she stole his keys, wallet and phone.

The victim said he set up online a meeting with a woman in Kennewick. When he went to the meeting at about 1:20 a.m. along the 1100 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard, the victim found Hill, a second woman and a man there.

The three people allegedly robbed him. As police were investigating the scene, officials say Hill came back and was ID’d as a suspect.

Criminal Apprehension Team detectives searched a nearby motel room and Hill’s car. They found the victim’s keys and arrested Hill.

Hill was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery. The two alleged accomplices weren’t located.

