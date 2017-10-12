He arranged online to meet a woman in Kennewick. He ended up getting robbed

Kennewick police Thursday said they helped right an online meeting supposedly gone wrong.
Officers arrested Alyson R. Hill, 19, on suspicion of robbery after a man reported she stole his keys, wallet and phone.
The victim said he set up online a meeting with a woman in Kennewick. When he went to the meeting at about 1:20 a.m. along the 1100 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard, the victim found Hill, a second woman and a man there.
The three people allegedly robbed him. As police were investigating the scene, officials say Hill came back and was ID’d as a suspect.
Criminal Apprehension Team detectives searched a nearby motel room and Hill’s car. They found the victim’s keys and arrested Hill.
Hill was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery. The two alleged accomplices weren’t located.
