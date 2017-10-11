Bird in the hand worth ... 1 banded in the wild

More Videos 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? Pause 0:33 Body discovered in field, Kennewick Police investigating 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 1:22 Deadly wildfires devastate areas of California killing at least 10 1:05 Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 1:11 Kamiakin soccer lays out season goals after 10-0 start 0:20 Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 1:39 Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Amon Creek Natural Preserve field trip Karen Sowers, Tapteal Greenway president, describes a field trip sponsored by the volunteer group for about 100 third-grade students from Vista Elemenatry School in Kennewick. The group promotes conservation, education and recreation along the Lower Yakima River. Karen Sowers, Tapteal Greenway president, describes a field trip sponsored by the volunteer group for about 100 third-grade students from Vista Elemenatry School in Kennewick. The group promotes conservation, education and recreation along the Lower Yakima River. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Karen Sowers, Tapteal Greenway president, describes a field trip sponsored by the volunteer group for about 100 third-grade students from Vista Elemenatry School in Kennewick. The group promotes conservation, education and recreation along the Lower Yakima River. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald