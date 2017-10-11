More Videos

  • Amon Creek Natural Preserve field trip

    Karen Sowers, Tapteal Greenway president, describes a field trip sponsored by the volunteer group for about 100 third-grade students from Vista Elemenatry School in Kennewick. The group promotes conservation, education and recreation along the Lower Yakima River.

Karen Sowers, Tapteal Greenway president, describes a field trip sponsored by the volunteer group for about 100 third-grade students from Vista Elemenatry School in Kennewick. The group promotes conservation, education and recreation along the Lower Yakima River. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Karen Sowers, Tapteal Greenway president, describes a field trip sponsored by the volunteer group for about 100 third-grade students from Vista Elemenatry School in Kennewick. The group promotes conservation, education and recreation along the Lower Yakima River. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

Bird in the hand worth ... 1 banded in the wild

Tri-City Herald

October 11, 2017 5:36 PM

Ed Rykiel, a member of the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society, holds a white-crowned sparrow for Vista Elementary third-graders to touch during a Wednesday field trip to the Amon Basin Natural Preserve in south Richland.

Rykiel had just finished banding the tiny bird and was preparing to release it.

About 100 students from the Kennewick school participated in the event held by the Tapteal Greenway, a volunteer group that promotes conservation, education and recreation along the Lower Yakima River.

Watch a video at tri-cityherald.com/video

