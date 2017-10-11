The first significant snowfall of the season is expected Thursday and Friday in the Blue Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
Local

Travel alert: Snow on Snoqualmie Pass, I-84 through the Blues

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

October 11, 2017 4:28 PM

Travelers need to be prepared for snow in the Washington and Oregon mountains this week.

The Blue Mountains could have their first significant snowfall of the season, and snow also is forecast on Snoqualmie Pass.

Thursday night 1 to 3 inches of snow could accumulate at Snoqualmie Pass, with another 1 to 3 inches possible Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Blue Mountains, snow levels may drop to 3,000 feet by late Friday.

It’s good news for Ski Bluewood. But travelers on Interstate 84 may be less pleased.

Snow showers should begin late Thursday and continue until Friday evening. Roads may be covered with packed snow, according to the weather service.

An estimated 3 to 8 inches are expected between 3,500 and 4,500 feet and 7 to 14 inches above 4,500 feet.

In the Tri-Cities, precipitation will fall as rain. A 60 percent chance of rain is forecast Thursday, increasing to 70 percent Thursday night

