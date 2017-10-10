Fields of Grace volunteers pick a peck of peppers in Pasco

Volunteers Veronica Vargas, left, and Henry Johnson, both with Fields of Grace, get comfortable on upside down buckets Tuesday morning while harvesting peppers from agricultural test fields at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. About a dozen volunteers from the faith-based group picked 995 pounds of peppers two weeks ago and returned Tuesday to pick about 700 more pounds. The poblano and habanero peppers were donated by the CBC Agriculture program. The fresh chili peppers are being distributed into the community by the St. Vincent de Paul food bank in Pasco. Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video.
