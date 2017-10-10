Fields of Grace volunteers pick a peck of peppers in Pasco

More Videos

Hanford grad Dayla Hathaway on becoming a Sea Gal

Hanford grad Dayla Hathaway on becoming a Sea Gal

Rubber ducky you're the one... in 40,000

Rubber ducky you're the one... in 40,000

Lamprey Tagging

Lamprey Tagging

Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford

Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford

Deadly wildfires devastate areas of California killing at least 10

Deadly wildfires devastate areas of California killing at least 10

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Star Wars: Last Jedi new trailer released

Star Wars: Last Jedi new trailer released

Huckabee Sanders: White House would support NFL making players stand for anthem

Huckabee Sanders: White House would support NFL making players stand for anthem

Body discovered in field, Kennewick Police investigating

Body discovered in field, Kennewick Police investigating

Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017

Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017

  • Fields of Grace glean peppers from CBC agricultural test fields in Pasco

    Rob Koenig, Fields of Grace volunteer coordinator, talks about the volunteer effort to pick donated peppers from Columbia Basin College agricultural test fields for the St. Vincent de Paul food bank in Pasco. The volunteers picked about 1,700-pounds.

Rob Koenig, Fields of Grace volunteer coordinator, talks about the volunteer effort to pick donated peppers from Columbia Basin College agricultural test fields for the St. Vincent de Paul food bank in Pasco. The volunteers picked about 1,700-pounds. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Rob Koenig, Fields of Grace volunteer coordinator, talks about the volunteer effort to pick donated peppers from Columbia Basin College agricultural test fields for the St. Vincent de Paul food bank in Pasco. The volunteers picked about 1,700-pounds. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

Fields of Grace volunteers pick a peck of peppers in Pasco

Tri-City Herald

October 10, 2017 6:56 PM

Volunteers Veronica Vargas, left, and Henry Johnson, both with Fields of Grace, get comfortable on upside down buckets Tuesday morning while harvesting peppers from agricultural test fields at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. About a dozen volunteers from the faith-based group picked 995 pounds of peppers two weeks ago and returned Tuesday to pick about 700 more pounds. The poblano and habanero peppers were donated by the CBC Agriculture program. The fresh chili peppers are being distributed into the community by the St. Vincent de Paul food bank in Pasco. Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video.

