Fields of Grace volunteers pick a peck of peppers in Pasco

Fields of Grace glean peppers from CBC agricultural test fields in Pasco Rob Koenig, Fields of Grace volunteer coordinator, talks about the volunteer effort to pick donated peppers from Columbia Basin College agricultural test fields for the St. Vincent de Paul food bank in Pasco. The volunteers picked about 1,700-pounds. Rob Koenig, Fields of Grace volunteer coordinator, talks about the volunteer effort to pick donated peppers from Columbia Basin College agricultural test fields for the St. Vincent de Paul food bank in Pasco. The volunteers picked about 1,700-pounds. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

