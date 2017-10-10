Eat All About It: Move over beer, Lemtoberfest is oompah time for wine

The Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser is diving into a lesser-known corner of the Washington wine industry with “Lemtoberfest” this month.
Lemtoberfest celebrates German varietals produced in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, including Lemberger, Gruner, Veltliner, Muller-Thurgau, Gewurztraminer, Zweigelt and Siegerrebe.
April Reddout, wine program director at Walter Clore, credits JJ Williams of Kiona Vineyards & Winery for sparking the idea of a wine-themed alternative to the beer-oriented Octoberfest.
His winery produces 2,000 cases of Lemberger annually. Williams wanted to share the love with some of the lesser-known producers.
Reddout said the Northwest is suited to growing German wine grapes.
“There’s a lot of nice little pockets of cooler climates where these wine (grapes) grow really well,” she said.
Confirmed wineries include Bainbridge Island, BonAir Winery, Domanico Cellars, Kana Winery, Maryhill, Naches Heights Vineyards, Pacific Rim, Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards, San Juan Vineyards, Northwest Wine Acadmy, Syncline, Thurston Wolfe Winery, Treveri Cellars, Two Mountain Winery, Whidbey Island Winery, Wilridge Winery and Yakima Valley Vintners.
Lemtoberfest is 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 28, and features unlimited tastings. There will be bratwurst and, for Octoberfest diehards, a mini beer garden.
The center is at 2140 Wine Country Road in Prosser. Tickets are $45 and participants must be 21 or over.
Tickets should be purchased in advance. Participants will be able to buy bottles of the varieties they enjoy at the Walter Clore store.
For wine lovers in need of a German education in advance of Lemtoberfest, Walter Clore is offering a blind tasting of six different Lembergers from 2 to 3 p.m., this Saturday.
The cost is $30 plus tax, which includes appetizers and six wines to sample. Advance tickets are required.
For tickets to both Lemtoberfest and the blind tasting, visit the events section of theclorecenter.org.
Purple Star featured at 3 Eyed Fish
3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar will feature Purple Star Winery during its Meet the Maker event.
The event is 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25, at 3 Eyed Fish, 1970 Keene Road in Richland’s Queensgate Village. Appetizers will be served.
Purple Star proprietors Any and Kyle Johnson established the winery in Benton City in 2008 to produce affordable, accessible and approachable wines produced from grapes growing in Washington, including Wahluke Slope and Red Mountain.
Its tasting room is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment Wednesdays to Sundays at 56504 N. East Roza Road, Benton City.
Baskin-Robbins re-opens in Pasco
The Pasco Baskin-Robbins re-opens with a celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2307 W. Court St.
There will be a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. and $1.50 scoops.
The Food Pointe at Pasco
The Port of Pasco’s nascent food pod in the 900 bloc of East Ainsworth Street, near Osprey Pointe, has a full lineup of vendors this week.
The port launched the food pod to bring food to the east side and build young businesses. It launched a week ago and operates during lunch hours from Monday to Thursday.
The audience is area workers at 100-plus area businesses as well as intrepid visitors and passing truckers.
This week’s lineup includes Fast & Curryous, Swampy’s BBQ, Rex’s Top Shelf, Delicias on Wheels, Idalia’s Tamales and Eat Hot Tamales.
Vendors interested in registering with the pod, which will include a covered dining area, should contact Marilou Shea at Marilous509@outlook.com.
Track the endeavor on Twitter @TheFoodPointe.
Have dining news to share? Ping me.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments