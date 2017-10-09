Making the cut in Kennewick

Kennewick Irrigation District employees begin fixing an underground concrete irrigation line Monday morning on the 500 block of North Edison Street in Kennewick.
The estimated 36-inch pipe started leaking after a widening project of the street by the city, said KID district manager Chuck Freeman. “It’s the first time this concrete pipe has had a traffic load on it,” he added.
He said under a three-year agreement the city will pay for repairs in case of leaks.
The line should be repaired by Wednesday afternoon. KID stills plans to shutdown all its water service Oct. 13.
