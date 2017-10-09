Making the cut in Kennewick

Kennewick Irrigation District employees begin fixing an underground concrete irrigation line Monday morning on the 500 block of North Edison Street in Kennewick. The estimated 36-inch pipe started leaking after a widening project of the street by the city, said KID district manager Chuck Freeman. The city will pay for the repairs under a three-year agreement with KID. Repairs should be done by Wednesday afternoon. KID stills plans to shutdown all its water service Oct. 13. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald