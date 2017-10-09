Kennewick Irrigation District employees begin fixing an underground concrete irrigation line Monday morning on the 500 block of North Edison Street in Kennewick. The estimated 36-inch pipe started leaking after a widening project of the street by the city, said KID district manager Chuck Freeman. The city will pay for the repairs under a three-year agreement with KID. Repairs should be done by Wednesday afternoon. KID stills plans to shutdown all its water service Oct. 13.
Kennewick Irrigation District employees begin fixing an underground concrete irrigation line Monday morning on the 500 block of North Edison Street in Kennewick. The estimated 36-inch pipe started leaking after a widening project of the street by the city, said KID district manager Chuck Freeman. The city will pay for the repairs under a three-year agreement with KID. Repairs should be done by Wednesday afternoon. KID stills plans to shutdown all its water service Oct. 13. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Kennewick Irrigation District employees begin fixing an underground concrete irrigation line Monday morning on the 500 block of North Edison Street in Kennewick. The estimated 36-inch pipe started leaking after a widening project of the street by the city, said KID district manager Chuck Freeman. The city will pay for the repairs under a three-year agreement with KID. Repairs should be done by Wednesday afternoon. KID stills plans to shutdown all its water service Oct. 13. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

Making the cut in Kennewick

Tri-City Herald

October 09, 2017 5:31 PM

Kennewick Irrigation District employees begin fixing an underground concrete irrigation line Monday morning on the 500 block of North Edison Street in Kennewick.

The estimated 36-inch pipe started leaking after a widening project of the street by the city, said KID district manager Chuck Freeman. “It’s the first time this concrete pipe has had a traffic load on it,” he added.

He said under a three-year agreement the city will pay for repairs in case of leaks.

The line should be repaired by Wednesday afternoon. KID stills plans to shutdown all its water service Oct. 13.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hanford grad Dayla Hathaway on becoming a Sea Gal

Hanford grad Dayla Hathaway on becoming a Sea Gal 0:34

Hanford grad Dayla Hathaway on becoming a Sea Gal

Rubber ducky you're the one... in 40,000 0:45

Rubber ducky you're the one... in 40,000
Watch: Under the Stars senior prom 0:41

Watch: Under the Stars senior prom

View More Video