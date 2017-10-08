Pasco’s first black mayor was ‘liaison’ during time of racial strife

Joe Jackson, left, and younger brother Webster Jackson both served the city of Pasco for decades. Joe, who died Saturday at 84, was Pasco’s first black mayor during his 21 years on city council. Webster retired in 2006 as administrative services director after more than 30 years with the city. The two, pictured here in 2006, were grand marshals for Pasco’s Grand Old Fourth of July parade. File Tri-City Herald