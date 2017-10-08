1st Tri-City freeze of the fall forecast — bundle up the kids, cover the tomatoes

Temperatures could drop below freezing Monday morning for the first time this fall in the Tri-Cities.
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for much of the Mid-Columbia from 3 to 9 a.m. Monday.
The coldest temperatures should be between 6 and 8 a.m.
It’s not just the higher Mid-Columbia elevations that may see temperatures cold enough to damage sensitive plants.
The weather service is forecasting a temperature as low as 31 degrees in the Tri-Cities Monday morning.
A combination of dry air moving in the the region and clearing skies Sunday evening are behind the freezing forecast.
