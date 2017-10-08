Temperatures could fall below freezing for the first time this autumn in the Tri-Cities early Monday morning.
1st Tri-City freeze of the fall forecast — bundle up the kids, cover the tomatoes

By Annette Cary

October 08, 2017 4:57 PM

Temperatures could drop below freezing Monday morning for the first time this fall in the Tri-Cities.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for much of the Mid-Columbia from 3 to 9 a.m. Monday.

The coldest temperatures should be between 6 and 8 a.m.

It’s not just the higher Mid-Columbia elevations that may see temperatures cold enough to damage sensitive plants.

The weather service is forecasting a temperature as low as 31 degrees in the Tri-Cities Monday morning.

A combination of dry air moving in the the region and clearing skies Sunday evening are behind the freezing forecast.

