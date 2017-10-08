From big box to coffee shop, health department inspects them all

Eight dining establishments failed and 25 passed health department inspections conducted during the week that ended Sept. 22.
Of the 33 establishments reviewed by the Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team, a dozen earned perfect scores.
Inspectors regularly visit more than 1,000 licensed retail food establishments, including restaurants, stores and other venues that sell food to the public. Establishments are rated on a 418-point scale for overall cleanliness, food handling procedures and training.
Those earning 25 or more of the more serious red points receive follow up visits, as do those who earn 10 or more points on the follow-up.
Past inspections can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Backyard Grub (Mobile), Food Truck Friday, Pasco, Sept. 22, first follow-up to Sept. 15 routine (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper hand washing, raw meat contact surfaces improperly sanitized, no digital thermometer, unapproved procedures.
Crossmark/Walmart (Demo), 2801 Duportail St., Richland, Sept. 21, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
IHOP, 5015 Road 68, Pasco, Sept. 20, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Kootenai Cafe, 76 Power Plant Lop, Richland, Sept. 20, routine (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, unapproved procedures.
Maverick Inc. II, 3520 Keene Road, Richland, Sept. 19, routine (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding, unapproved procedures..
Neighbor’s Conoco, 780 Stevens Drive, Richland, Sept. 21, routine (65 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions, food worker cards not 100 percent, no hot water at hand sink, improper hot holding, improper reheating procedures, no digital thermometer.
Tacos y Mariscos El Tequila, 109 W. Kennewick Ave., Sept. 20, first follow-up to July 17 routine (20 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cold holding, consumer advisory not complete.
Taqueria Colima (Mobile), 931 W. Court St., Pasco, Sept. 19, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Barracuda Coffee Co., 2171 Van Giesen St., Richland, Sept. 19, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Captain Gray Elementary School, 1102 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, Sept. 19, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Coffee Bean, 840 Stevens Drive, Richland, Sept. 21, routine (15 red, 7 blue)
Connell Elementary School, 1001 W. Clark St., Connell, Sept. 22, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Deschutes Cafe, 76 Power Plant Loop, Richland, Sept. 20, routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Dust Devils Stadium-3rd Base, 6200 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Sept. 22, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
El Jazmin (Meat), 704 Columbia Ave., Connell, Sept. 22, fourth follow-up to June 13 routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Fast and Curryous (Mobile), 7011 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Sept. 18, first follow-up to June 30 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Foodies Brick & Mortar, 308 W. Kennewick Ave., Sept. 21, third follow-up to May 2 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Goose Ridge Vineyards, 16304 N. Dallas Road, Richland, Sept. 19, routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Indulgences Espresso, 5449 W. Van Giesen st., West Richland, Sept. 19, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
J.D. Diner, 3790 W. Van Giesen Xt., West Richland, Sept. 19, first follow-up to July 26 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Julissa’s Meat Market, 1825 W. Court St., Pasco, Sept. 19, routine, Deli (0 red, 3 blue), Meat (20 red, 15 blue), store (15 red, 0 blue)
Kitzke Cellars, 72308 E. 260 PR NE, Richland, Sept. 19, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Oasis Cafe, 76 Power Plant Loop, Richland, Sept. 20, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Papa John’s, 6303 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Sept. 18, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Richland Days Inn, 615 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Sept. 21, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
River Cafe, 3000 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 20, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Rocket Mart, 2111 Van Giesen St., Richland, Sept. 19, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Sahara Pizza, 6916 W. Argent, Pasco, Sept. 18, routine (10 red, 2 blue)
Southern Belles Espresso LLC, 412 Riverstone Drive, Richland, Sept. 21, routine (10 red, 7 blue)
Sterling’s, 2500 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Sept. 21, third follow-up to July 3 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 7235 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Sept. 18, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Walmart, 2801 Duportail St., Richland, Sept. 21, routine, Bakery (0 red, 0 blue), Deli (15 red, 0 blue), Deli, second-follow-up to July 11 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Winco Foods, 101 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Sept. 18, routine, Deli (15 red, 0 blue), Meat (10 red, 0 blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments