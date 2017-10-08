An Army helicopter from the Yakima Training Center was used early Sunday to pick up a hiker and a rescue team from the Goat Rocks Mountain range, about 15 miles south of White Pass at the 6,500-foot level. Pictured here is an Army helicopter doing a hoist rescue demonstration in Selah in August 2016.
An Army helicopter from the Yakima Training Center was used early Sunday to pick up a hiker and a rescue team from the Goat Rocks Mountain range, about 15 miles south of White Pass at the 6,500-foot level. Pictured here is an Army helicopter doing a hoist rescue demonstration in Selah in August 2016. Shawn Gust Yakima Herald-Republic
An Army helicopter from the Yakima Training Center was used early Sunday to pick up a hiker and a rescue team from the Goat Rocks Mountain range, about 15 miles south of White Pass at the 6,500-foot level. Pictured here is an Army helicopter doing a hoist rescue demonstration in Selah in August 2016. Shawn Gust Yakima Herald-Republic

Local

Hiker rescued near White Pass after cold, wet night at 6,500 feet

By Donald W. Meyers

dmeyers@yakimaherald.com

October 08, 2017 1:50 PM

A 55-year-old man was rescued from the Goat Rocks Mountain range early Sunday morning after he and a rescue team spent the night in a winter storm.

The hiker used an emergency locator beacon to signal his location, about 15 miles south of White Pass at the 6,500-foot level, around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office news release.

He also texted that he was in a snow storm, his tent was ripped due to high winds and was extremely cold, wet and needed help, the release said.

The man’s hometown was not immediately available.

Search-and-Rescue team members, including members of Central Washington Mountain Rescue, headed toward the Pacific Crest Trail. An Army helicopter from the Yakima Training Center was also dispatched, stopping at the sheriff’s office to pick up two rescue team members, the release said.

Teams from the Tacoma Mountain Rescue, King County Sheriff’s Office and Olympic Mountain Rescue arrived around 5 p.m. after the county called for assistance, the release said.

Helicopter crews were unable to reach the hiker Saturday due to poor visibility at the site, while a team of Yakima County rescuers located the man in the “Knife’s Edge” area around 6 p.m. and found him in the early stages of hypothermia.

Due to the poor visibility and snowfall, the Yakima County crew decided to spend the night with the man.

At sunrise Sunday, the weather improved and the Army helicopter crew picked up the hiker and the rescue team. The man was taken to Yakima Regional Medical and Cardiac Center, where he was treated and released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rubber ducky you're the one... in 40,000

Rubber ducky you're the one... in 40,000 0:45

Rubber ducky you're the one... in 40,000
Watch: Under the Stars senior prom 0:41

Watch: Under the Stars senior prom
Watch: Blessing of the pets 0:36

Watch: Blessing of the pets

View More Video