Troopers: Pasco teen falls asleep, rolls truck on Sunnyside highway

A pickup rolled Saturday into oncoming traffic on Interstate 82 in Sunnyside after the teen driver reportedly fell asleep.
Jacob Z. Talsmat, 16, and his passenger were both taken to Sunnyside Community Hospital following the 1:05 p.m. wreck.
The Washington State Patrol reported that Talsmat, of Pasco, was eastbound on Interstate 82 when the Ford F350 veered off the road into the median, then rolled into the westbound lanes.
Talsmat and Francisco A. Escalera, 60, of Pasco, were wearing seat belts.
Troopers have recommended a charge against Talsmat for second-degree negligent driving.
