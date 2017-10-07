Mounted birds of prey displayed at Richland museum

The Reach museum in Richland has a new exhibit on birds of prey in its rotating gallery.
Visitors can see mounted birds, such as a bald eagle, red tailed hawk and osprey, and learn why raptors are important and why they migrate.
The exhibit was made possible by Blue Mountain Wildlife, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society.
The Reach museum, at 1943 Columbia Park Trail, is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for students, seniors and the military. There is no charge for children 5 and younger.
