Rubber ducky you're the one... in 40,000 Columbia river turned into the worlds largest bath tub after a bin full of 40,000 ducks were poured into the river for charity. The event was hosted by the Tri-Cities Rotary club. They raised $190,000. The proceeds from the Mid-Columbia Duck Race will go to local charities. Columbia river turned into the worlds largest bath tub after a bin full of 40,000 ducks were poured into the river for charity. The event was hosted by the Tri-Cities Rotary club. They raised $190,000. The proceeds from the Mid-Columbia Duck Race will go to local charities. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

