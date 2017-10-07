A Richland man went to Vegas to sell cigars. He hid for his life instead

More Videos 0:34 Hanford grad Dayla Hathaway on becoming a Sea Gal Pause 0:45 Rubber ducky you're the one... in 40,000 0:41 Watch: Under the Stars senior prom 0:36 Access under I-182 bridges to Columbia Point South 1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 2:08 VIDEO: Richland tops Kamiakin 33-0 for 1st shutout of season 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 1:05 Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford 5:57 Richland's Rick Ornstein recounts Las Vegas mass shooting 0:42 Shooting scene on Highway 395 near Pasco Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Richland's Rick Ornstein recounts Las Vegas mass shooting Richland businessman Rick Ornstein shares his experience of the Las Vegas mass shooting incident. The owner of The Educated Cigar was at the country music concert as a vendor with three employees when gunfire erupted. Richland businessman Rick Ornstein shares his experience of the Las Vegas mass shooting incident. The owner of The Educated Cigar was at the country music concert as a vendor with three employees when gunfire erupted. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

