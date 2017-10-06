Richland seeks volunteers for personnel committee

The city of Richland is accepting applications from U.S. citizens interested in volunteering for its personnel committee.
The three-member committee meets as needed to conduct investigations concerning the enforcement and effect of the city’s personnel ordinance, hearing appeals and complaints, monitor city administration and grading of examinations, and review existing and proposed rules governing city personnel.
Candidates must be registered to vote in Benton County and must have lived in Richland for at least three years. Members are appointed to three-year terms.
Visit bit.ly/RichlandPersonnelCommittee for details.
Comments