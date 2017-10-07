Soroptimist of Pasco-Kennewick scholarships available

Soroptimist of Pasco-Kennewick is offering $16,000 in cash grants and scholarships to women. Applications are being accepted and are available at soroptimistpascokennewick.org.
The Live Your Dream: Education and Training Award is a cash grant awarded to women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training. Recipients can use the money to pay for costs like tuition, books, childcare, transportation and other education-related expense. The deadline for applications is Nov. 15.
The Helen Cox Scholarship is awarded to women accepted into a business- or accounting-related major who must be a standing junior. The recipient should demonstrate outstanding leadership qualities and present a plan to maximize her career potential. The scholarship funds are paid directly to the institution. The deadline for applications is Jan. 15.
The Professional-Technical Scholarship awards are for women seeking a technical degree, license or certificate offered by an accredited institution. A transcript showing evidence of academic progress will be required. This award is limited to women living within 75 miles of the Tri-Cities. The scholarship funds are paid directly to the institution. The deadline for applications is Jan. 15.
For more information, contact Carol Hansen at 509-947-0821.
Comments