Planning projects in remote locations topic of management meeting

The challenges of managing environmental cleanup projects at remote locations will be discussed in Richland on Oct. 11.
Andrea Hopkins, who has managed projects in the Alaskan Arctic and the Johnston Atoll in the South Pacific, will speak at a meeting of the Eastern Washington Chapter of the Academy of Certified Hazardous Managers. She currently works for Washington River Protection Solutions at Hanford.
Planning included anticipating living conditions, transportation and camp maintenance. In Alaska, protection from bears was an issue.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Richland Public Library.
