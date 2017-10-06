Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood putting on 7 shows in Spokane

Country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have seven performances in Spokane next month.
Tickets are on sale now for the Nov. 9-12 shows. They’re only available at www.spokanearena.com/garth or by calling 844-442-7842.
The show times are:
- 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9
- 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10
- 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11
- 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12.
- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14
The husband-wife duo will perform at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.
Cost is $74.98, including fees and taxes. Limit eight tickets per purchase. No tickets will be available at the box office or at TicketsWest outlets.
Brooks was the 2016 Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year. Yearwood has won several Grammys.
Comments