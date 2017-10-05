A white SUV authorities said was stolen was the source of the brush fire Thursday along Beck Road south of Kennewick.
A white SUV authorities said was stolen was the source of the brush fire Thursday along Beck Road south of Kennewick. Benton County Fire District 1
A white SUV authorities said was stolen was the source of the brush fire Thursday along Beck Road south of Kennewick. Benton County Fire District 1

Local

Stolen car starts brush fire; authorities have 1 in custody

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

October 05, 2017 6:20 PM

A stolen car appears to have started a brush fire south of Kennewick.

Benton County Fire District 1 tweeted that a fire started at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Beck Road along Interstate 82.

The fire started at one acre, but quickly spread to 80 acres before it was contained.

At 5:27 p.m., however, fire officials tweeted a picture of a burned out white SUV and said that the fire was started by a stolen car.

“Subjects in custody,” fire officials said without elaborating.

This story will be updated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch: Under the Stars senior prom

Watch: Under the Stars senior prom 0:41

Watch: Under the Stars senior prom
Watch: Blessing of the pets 0:36

Watch: Blessing of the pets
Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford 1:05

Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford

View More Video