Stolen car starts brush fire; authorities have 1 in custody

A stolen car appears to have started a brush fire south of Kennewick.
Benton County Fire District 1 tweeted that a fire started at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Beck Road along Interstate 82.
The fire started at one acre, but quickly spread to 80 acres before it was contained.
At 5:27 p.m., however, fire officials tweeted a picture of a burned out white SUV and said that the fire was started by a stolen car.
“Subjects in custody,” fire officials said without elaborating.
This story will be updated.
