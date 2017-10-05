City workers hoe a hard road in skills competition

Austin Salvati, a public works employee from the city of Bothell, concentrates on seeking the path of least resistance Thursday while participating in the skid steer obstacle course at the 7th annual Equipment ROADeo & State Finals held by the Washington Chapter of the American Public Works Association. Event judge Travis Hunt from the city of Kennewick tracks his progres. About 75 participants from about two dozen municipalities from across the state competed. The skills events included operating a skid steer, loader, backhoe and snow plow. Winners advance to compete in 2018 at the national event being held in Kansas City. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald