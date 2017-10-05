City workers hoe a hard road in skills competition

Austin Salvati, a public works employee from the city of Bothell, concentrates on seeking the path of least resistance Thursday while participating in the skid steer obstacle course at the 7th annual Equipment ROADeo & State Finals held by the Washington Chapter of the American Public Works Association. Event judge Travis Hunt from the city of Kennewick tracks his progres. About 75 participants from about two dozen municipalities from across the state competed. The skills events included operating a skid steer, loader, backhoe and snow plow. Winners advance to compete in 2018 at the national event being held in Kansas City. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Austin Salvati, a public works employee from the city of Bothell, concentrates on seeking the path of least resistance Thursday while participating in the skid steer obstacle course at the 7th annual Equipment ROADeo & State Finals held by the Washington Chapter of the American Public Works Association. Event judge Travis Hunt from the city of Kennewick tracks his progres. About 75 participants from about two dozen municipalities from across the state competed. The skills events included operating a skid steer, loader, backhoe and snow plow. Winners advance to compete in 2018 at the national event being held in Kansas City. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Austin Salvati, a public works employee from the city of Bothell, concentrates on seeking the path of least resistance Thursday while participating in the skid steer obstacle course at the 7th annual Equipment ROADeo & State Finals held by the Washington Chapter of the American Public Works Association. Event judge Travis Hunt from the city of Kennewick tracks his progres. About 75 participants from about two dozen municipalities from across the state competed. The skills events included operating a skid steer, loader, backhoe and snow plow. Winners advance to compete in 2018 at the national event being held in Kansas City. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

City workers hoe a hard road in skills competition

Tri-City Herald

October 05, 2017 6:04 PM

Austin Salvati, a public works employee from the city of Bothell, concentrates on seeking the path of least resistance Thursday while participating in the skid steer obstacle course at the seventh annual Equipment ROADeo & State Finals held by the Washington Chapter of the American Public Works Association.

Event judge Travis Hunt from the city of Kennewick tracks his progress. About 75 participants from about two dozen municipalities from across the state competed.

The skills events included operating a skid steer, loader, backhoe and snow plow through timed obstacles courses.

Winners advance to compete at the national level. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch: Under the Stars senior prom

Watch: Under the Stars senior prom 0:41

Watch: Under the Stars senior prom
Watch: Blessing of the pets 0:36

Watch: Blessing of the pets
Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford 1:05

Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford

View More Video