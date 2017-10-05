Lawrence Saltz’s Ferry County house, after it fell in the Sanpoil River in April. The home cost about $350,000 and took about eight years to build.
Lawrence Saltz’s Ferry County house, after it fell in the Sanpoil River in April. The home cost about $350,000 and took about eight years to build. Lawrence Saltz

First his house fell in the river. Then things really got bad

By Jake Dorsey

October 05, 2017 6:04 PM

Lawrence “Larry” Saltz feels like he got fleeced.

The 81-year-old Kennewick man watched in April as his second house fell into the Sanpoil River in April amid a flood and a landslide. The house was on deeded Ferry County land within the Colville Reservation.

The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation said it was polluting the river. They made him take the 15-year-old, custom log cabin out of the river at his expense, even though he said it wasn’t his fault.

“Like we started that flood or something,” Saltz said. “It made me sick.”

This is awful, what they’re trying to do to me.

Larry Saltz, who had to pay for getting his house out of the Sanpoil River

Saltz managed to get laborers and a log picker to the site in time to meet the tribes’ demand. But he’s plenty sore about it.

“They don’t respect us, y’know?” Saltz said. “This is awful, what they’re trying to do to me.”

Saltz has talked to lawyers, his insurance company, the Ferry County government, the tribes, even the governor’s regional staffer. The state Department of Ecology confirmed the tribes had control of the river’s water. No one would help him, and in the end he was left with just one person responsible.

Himself.

saltz house progress
A view of Lawrence Saltz’s Ferry County house, post-fall in, from further up the Sanpoil River. A massive frost heave during winter 2016 left the ground so brittle that floodwaters easily wiped it away, said Ferry County emergency manager Amy Rooker.
Lawrence Saltz

But Saltz, a former businessman and self-professed philanthropist, doesn’t see it that way.

He carefully, but pointedly, looks at the tribes for not having any mercy on a man with a bum shoulder and a spouse ridden with cancer.

Cody Desautel, the tribes’ natural resources director, was sympathetic at the time the house went in. He said, and news reports confirm, that tribal workers helped Saltz pull things out of his house before it fell into the river.

“From a human standpoint, it’s a very tragic thing to have your house fall in the river,” he told the Herald in September. “But it’s still a point of pollution.”

Desautel also said the tribes did put up silk screens along the river to catch any debris leaving the house.

But that wasn’t enough for Saltz. He painstakingly put the remains of the two-story house, with its bright blue metal rooves, up on higher ground within his property. He wants to rebuild, but it took him almost eight years to build it the first time. He isn’t sure he has that much time.

“Everything we own, we lost it,” Saltz said.

