Forecast for Tri-Cities: Weather even Goldilocks would love

The Tri-Cities can look forward to a normal October — not too hot and not too cold, not too wet and not too dry.
The National Weather Service predicts that temperatures should be about normal, with highs falling from about 73 degrees at the start of the month to about 57 at the end of the month. Lows should drop from about 45 degrees to about 37 degrees.
Precipitation should be near the average of 0.6 inch.
Two daily temperature records were set in September at the Hanford Meteorological Station, which keeps records back to 1945. One day was unusually warm and the other unusually cold.
On Sept. 5, the low was 71 degrees, the warmest low temperature on date for the record. The average low for the date is 55 degrees.
On Sept. 20, the high was 61 degrees, the chilliest on record for the date. The average high temperature for the date is 78 degrees.
Temperatures averaged slightly warmer than usual in the Tri-Cities in September, up 1.8 degrees as measured in Kennewick. The hottest temperature of the month was 99 degrees Sept. 2, recorded at the Pasco airport.
The lowest temperature was 37 degrees Sept. 21, as recorded at the Pasco airport.
Precipitation for the month was close to normal, despite the hail and heavy rain of Sept. 20.
But precipitation for the year to date remains above normal. In Kennewick 7.44 inches of precipitation has been recorded, which is 2.44 inches above normal.
Several lightning flashes were reported near the Tri-Cities last month. The weather service reported six near the Tri-Cities airport and seven near Kennewick.
The peak wind gust of the month in the Tri-Cities was 42 mph, recorded in both Kennewick and Pasco, on Sept. 19. At the Hanford Met Station, it was 40 mph on Sept. 12.
