You know it’s fall in the Tri-Cities when you see this forecast

Blowing dust — the true harbinger of fall weather in the Tri-Cities — is back.
The National Weather Service predicts patches of blowing dust on Friday and Saturday.
Friday a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph is likely to increase to 15 to 20 mph through the morning, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Saturday, expect sustained wind speeds of 22 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.
Highs should drop from the mid 70s on Friday to the 60s from Saturday through Columbus Day in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service.
