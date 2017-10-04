Human sex-trafficking is a Tri-City issue. Learn more at Thursday event

A community conversation on human sex trafficking in the Tri-Cities is set for Thursday in Kennewick.
Richland police Chief Chris Skinner will speak, along with a panel of representatives from Tri-City-area agencies. Those include the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center; the Benton County prosecutor; Mirror Ministries; My Friend’s Place; and the Support, Advocacy and Resource Center.
The discussion will cover the sex-trafficking problem in the Tri-Cities, what help is needed and what resources are available.
The event is 5:30-7 p.m. at United Way, 401 N. Young St.
Comments