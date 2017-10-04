5 Tri-City things to do with kids this weekend

Fall Home Show
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 6-7; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 8
TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco
Cost: $5 for adults; ages 16 and under are free. Get $1 off admission with a nonperishable food donation to the Tri-Cities Food Bank.
Amusement Park Science Exhibit
Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 6
Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick
Explore the physics behind the fun when the laws of motion, featuring centripetal force, inertia, momentum, and gravity all play into amusement park rides. The exhibit features hands-on components, including Create-a-Coaster, Wacky Waves, and Magnetic Circus. Free.
Cavalcade of Bands
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 7
Lampson Stadium, 505 S. Garfield St., Kennewick
Event features more than 25 high school marching bands from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Cost: preshow is $10; day-of show is $14 for adults, and $10 for students and seniors. Kids 5 and under are free.
Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Bird Walk
8 a.m. Oct. 7
W.E. Johnson Park, Richland
See many migrant songbirds and some recently arrived winter residents. Expert birders to guide you. Children are always welcome. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring binoculars.
Oktoberfest
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 7
Beaver Bark, 607 Aaron Drive, Richland
Food and drinks, games and prizes, music and dancing, and so much more. Pumpkins to pick, fall treats, scarecrows to see and fun to be had. This is a family friendly event and admission is free.
