Irrigation season ending. When will your water turn off?

Time to plan for your irrigation water turning off.
For Kennewick Irrigation District customers, the last expected date of water will be Oct. 13.
KID crews will begin testing that day to learn more about the amount of seepage from the canal. During testing, canals may appear to be fuller than usual due to the intentional backup of water to get an accurate measurement.
After the water is turned off, water users should winterize their valves and have their sprinkler systems blown out to help prevent cracking and breakage when temperatures fall below freezing.
KID has more information on winterization posted at www.kid.org.
Additional districts that have announced their shutoff dates include:
▪ Badger Mountain District, Oct. 20. For more information, call 509-628-0777.
▪ Benton Irrigation District, Oct. 13. For more information, call 509-588-3510.
▪ Columbia Irrigation District, Oct. 15. For more information, call 509-586-6118.
▪ East Columbia Basin Irrigation District, Oct. 23. The last day for delivery changes is Oct. 20. For more information, call 509-488-9671.
▪ Franklin County Irrigation District, Oct. 16. For more information, call 509-545-3463.
▪ Quincy Irrigation District, Oct. 25. Oct. 23 will be the last day for delivery changes, and Oct. 24 will be the last full day of water delivery. For more information, call 509-787-3591.
▪ Roza Irrigation District, Oct. 20. For more information, call 509-837-5141.
▪ South Columbia Basin Irrigation District, Oct. 24. The last day for delivery changes is Oct. 23. For more information, call 509-547-1735.
▪ Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District, Oct. 20. For more information, call 509-837-6980.
Comments